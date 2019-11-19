You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Del Monte warns of Q2 loss, may refinance US$1.4b in loans

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 8:31 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

LOSS-MAKING food and beverage player Del Monte Pacific is evaluating options to potentially refinance its US subsidiary’s loan facilities of about US$1.4 billion.

The subsidiary, Del Monte Foods Inc (DMFI), has loans comprising a US$442.5 million asset-based facility due in November 2020, a US$670 million first-lien term loan due in February 2021, and a US$260 million second-lien term loan due in August 2021.

The group has been supporting DMFI’s capital structure requirements and deleveraging efforts, including the purchase in the last 20 months of about US$231 million of the second-lien term loan, Del Monte said in a bourse filing on Tuesday morning.

Del Monte also said it expects to report a loss for Q2 FY2020 ending October 2019, as a result of one-off expenses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group had earlier swung to a net loss of US$38.3 million for Q1 ended July 31, against a profit of US$3 million a year ago.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Del Monte, Oxley, OUE Lippo, MCT, Soilbuild, China Haida

On Tuesday, Del Monte also provided an update on DMFI’s “asset-light strategy” first announced in August this year.

Under the strategy, DMFI is making divestments at four production facilities in the US.

The first, in Cambria, Wisconsin, has been sold and transitioned, with its related employees, to Seneca Foods Corporation on Nov 1, Del Monte said on Tuesday. This was sold as an operating facility.

Two others, located at Sleepy Eye in Minnesota and at Mendota in Illinois, are expected to be closed and sold during Q4 FY2020 ending April 2020. DMFI has entered into an agreement to sell both facilities.

For the fourth production facility in Crystal City, Texas, DMFI has sold equipment and is considering other proposals to sell the remaining manufacturing assets there.

Shares of Del Monte closed at 14.3 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.2 cent or 1.4 per cent.

Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare COO resigns

ST Engineering divests stake in Australia pilot training units for S$9.3m

Dark clouds ahead for Singapore banks after robust Q3 earnings

HK dividends hold up as China firms stay robust

Frasers Property takes prudent stance in Singapore residential market

Yangzijiang climbs 8% after CEO says chairman will soon return

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 08:31 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Del Monte, Oxley, OUE Lippo, MCT, Soilbuild, China Haida

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Nov 19, 2019 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Snapchat checks for deception in political ads

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snap on Monday confirmed that it checks political ads at Snapchat to make sure they are not...

Nov 19, 2019 08:25 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare COO resigns

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) on Monday night announced that its chief operating officer (COO), Dr ...

Nov 19, 2019 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Tillerson says Trump actions 'wrong' if proven

[WASHINGTON] Former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has criticised alleged actions that have triggered an...

Nov 19, 2019 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower with eyes on US-China trade talks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly