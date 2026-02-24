Delfi, with H2 2025 net profit up 46.3%, proposes dividend of US$0.0172 a share

Delfi's board has proposed a final dividend of US$0.0172 for H2 FY2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] CHOCOLATE confectionery company Delfi on Tuesday (Feb 24) posted a net profit of US$21 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2025, marking a 46.3 per cent increase from the US$14.4 million booked for the corresponding year-ago period.

This came despite a 0.5 per cent decrease in revenue to US$240.5 million in H2 FY2025, from US$241.8 million in H2 FY2024.

For the full financial year, revenue dipped by 0.5 per cent to US$500.1 million from US$502.7 million in FY2024.

Net profit fell 2.1 per cent to US$33.2 million from US$33.9 million the year before.

Performance was driven by its own-brands portfolio, which grew 4.9 per cent year on year. This helped offset a decline in agency brands, caused primarily by an account termination in the third quarter.

In Indonesia, net sales for FY2025 fell 4.1 per cent to US$301.3 million. Sales in the regional markets grew by 5.5 per cent to US$198.8 million, lifted primarily by a strong performance in Malaysia.

The directors are proposing a final dividend of US$0.0172 a share. Together with the interim dividend of US$0.01 a share, the total payout for FY2025 is US$0.0272 a share.

John Chuang, chief executive of Delfi, said: “Barring unforeseen conditions, our market leadership and operations discipline will enable us to capitalise on opportunities as industry dynamics eventually regain a sense of balance.”

The group said it remains focused on maintaining awareness to stay agile in its primary market of Indonesia. While the global cocoa market has weakened from previous peaks, the group noted that this transition is occurring amid an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic landscape in Indonesia.

Shares of Delfi closed up 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.99 on Tuesday.