You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Delfi Q2 net profit up 19% on stronger product sales

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 8:27 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

CONFECTIONERY maker Delfi on Tuesday posted a 19.4 per cent jump in net profit to US$6.1 million for the second quarter, in line with higher sales.

The company has proposed an interim dividend of 1.73 Singapore cents per share, up from 1.47 cents in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose 3 per cent to US$112.3 million as Delfi sold more products from its own brands - the segment forms over 65 per cent of the group's revenue - and sales in Indonesia, its main market, grew.

Delfi's portfolio of own brands includes the Van Houten brand of consumer chocolate and cocoa products, the exclusive and perpetual licence and associated rights to which Delfi acquired for key markets in Asia-Pacific from Hershey Singapore last April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The higher revenue also reflects the group's strategic initiative to phase out unprofitable value products and focus on building higher-priced products in the general trade segment in Indonesia, Delfi said.

Second-quarter earnings per share (including exceptional items) were one US cent, up from 0.84 cent a year ago.

For the half-year, Delfi's net profit rose 20.7 per cent to US$15.4 million, as revenue gained 11.2 per cent to US$240.6 million. Earnings per share for the period (including exceptional items) were 2.51 US cents, up from 2.08 cents a year ago.

Looking ahead, Delfi said it is "cautiously optimistic" about this year's growth prospects and would continue to focus on growing its core premium brands and extending into the snacking category, among other efforts.

"In addition to growing our sales, we will also focus on driving cost efficiencies throughout our organisation and especially our supply chain," it added.

Delfi shares closed down 1.59 per cent or S$0.02 at S$1.24 on Tuesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Cosco Q2 net profit slides 30% amid expansion drive in Malaysia

New acquisitions boost Manulife US Reit’s Q2 DPU to 1.53 US cents

Metro Holdings Q1 net profit halved on lower fair-value gains

Wilmar Q2 net profit halved due to lower crush margins

PropNex reports lower Q2 earnings, declares 1.25 cents dividend

Civmec inks engineering project with Australian iron ore firm Fortescue

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly