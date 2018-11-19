Deloitte Legal adds Singapore practice Sabara Law to its network

DELOITTE Legal has added a Singapore legal practice to its network of over 2,400 legal professionals in more than 80 countries.

Deloitte Legal in a Nov 19 media statement announced its latest addition to its network - Sabara Law. The practice's focus is on fields that are adjacent and complementary to Deloitte’s international multi-disciplinary teams, advising clients in data protection, financial services regulatory and commercial law; mergers and acquisitions; employment law and legal management consulting.

Sabara Law will also work with Deloitte Legal International, a licensed foreign law practice unveiled in August providing full international legal services using Singapore as a regional hub to serve clients in South-east Asia.

Sabara Law managing director Yeoh Lian Chuan has over 24 years of experience and had also worked at the Monetary Authority of Singapore previously.

Mr Yeoh said: My colleagues and I are excited to join the Deloitte Legal network, and to work closely with many other Deloitte professionals. There is great potential to help clients solve a variety of complex challenges where different professionals work together as a team. The legal industry is also at an inflection point of sorts, and I look forward to tapping on Deloitte's extensive experience in areas such as technology and process optimisation to service both traditional and new emerging legal needs differently."