Deloitte Legal partners new local firm Sabara Law

Singapore
DELOITTE Legal has added a Singapore legal practice to its network of over 2,400 law professionals in more than 80 countries to beef up its legal capabilities.
Deloitte Legal in a Nov 19 media statement announced its latest local addition to its network: Sabara Law.
