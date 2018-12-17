You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deloitte Singapore appoints Cheung Pui Yuen as new country managing partner

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 10:04 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

Cheung Pui Yuen.jpg
Cheung Pui Yuen, who is the Singapore deputy managing partner for operations, will assume his new role as country managing partner for the Singapore practice on Jan 1, 2019.
PHOTO: DELOITTE SOUTHEAST ASIA

AUDIT firm Deloitte has appointed a new country managing partner for the Singapore practice, it said on Monday. Cheung Pui Yuen, who is the Singapore deputy managing partner for operations, will assume his new role as country managing partner for the Singapore practice on Jan 1, 2019.

Mr Cheung will succeed Philip Yuen, who holds dual roles as chief executive officer (CEO) for Deloitte in South-east Asia and country managing partner in Singapore. Mr Yuen will continue as the CEO of Deloitte Southeast Asia, and take on the role of chairman of Deloitte Singapore.

Mr Cheung has more than 29 years of public accounting experience, and was appointed Deloitte Singapore's audit and assurance leader in 2007. He later became the audit and assurance regional managing partner for Deloitte Southeast Asia in 2011, roles which he held until 2016. Since 2016, he has held the position of Singapore deputy managing partner for operations.

Mr Cheung is a member of the Deloitte Singapore Management Committee, and sits on the board of both Deloitte Asia Pacific and Deloitte Southeast Asia. He is also the deputy chairman of the Accounting Standards Council of Singapore, and sits on the audit committee of the Singapore Academy of Law.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri sets up online rubber trading platform; DBS takes minority stake

AF Global sells London hotel for £84.4m

Datapulse to buy Hotel Aropa in Seoul for 35b won

The Place Holdings appoints chairman's brother-in-law as chief operating officer

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

What's a growth stock here depends on who you ask

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening