Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner

Singapore
AUDIT firm Deloitte has appointed a new country managing partner for the Singapore practice, it said on Monday. Cheung Pui Yuen, who is the Singapore deputy managing partner for operations, will assume his new role as country managing partner for the Singapore practice on Jan 1
