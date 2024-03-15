Subscribers

Democratisation of private assets needs dedicated products, teams, more education

Joan Ng

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Private asset managers seeking to win over individual investors must make more of an effort to educate clients and distributors, industry observers say.
Private Equity

MANAGERS of private assets are experimenting with go-to-market strategies as they attempt to win over high-net-worth investors (HNWIs).

Many are investing in educating both distributors and end-clients, and building up dedicated products, platforms and teams.

The most successful managers, industry observers said, will be those that can build mind share among investors while winning over the go-betweens.

Individual investors represent a major growth opportunity for private asset managers. A Bain & Co report last year noted that individuals hold about half of the world’s US$295 trillion in assets under management (AUM) but are under-represented in alternatives, at 16 per cent.

Bain expects institutional...

Private debt

