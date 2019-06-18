Design Studio names new chief financial officer

MAINBOARD-LISTED Design Studio Group on Monday appointed Lilian Tan Yin Yen as its chief financial officer (CFO).

The previous CFO, Ronald Kurniadi, had resigned on June 8.

Ms Tan, 57, will be responsible for Design Studio’s accounting and finance functions, including tax, treasury and compliance matters, the interior fit-out and panelling products provider said in a filing on Monday evening after the market closed.

She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the National University of Singapore and is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Ms Tan was previously the CFO at Koon Holdings from November 2013 to February 2018, and CFO at Ecowise Holdings from 2011 to 2013. She was also group financial controller at ASL Marine Holdings from 2006 to 2011.

Shares of Design Studio closed flat at 10.8 Singapore cents on Monday.

The company was placed on the Singapore Exchange’s watch list on June 6 under the minimum trading price criteria.