You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank CEO gives execs dressing down over suits

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190713_JHSUITS13_3834281.jpg
Mr Sewing says the two London managers' "behaviour in no way corresponds with our values".

Frankfurt

DEUTSCHE Bank chief executive Christian Sewing was forced to personally rebuke managers who ordered tailors to their London office as thousands of traders were let go on Monday, after details of the pricey suit fitting were revealed in the media.

"I can't understand that someone would call tailors to fit suits on Monday. On the same day, we had to tell many colleagues in share trading that they had to leave," Mr Sewing told German business daily Handelsblatt in its Friday edition.

"I expect the two colleagues won't forget my call," he added, saying the London managers' "behaviour in no way corresponds with our values".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After two men carrying suit bags were spotted leaving the Deutsche Bank premises, London-based Financial News reported the bespoke outfits from Fielding and Nicholson were worth as much as £1,500 (S$2,600) each.

The massive restructuring announced on Sunday includes 18,000 job cuts by 2022 and a retreat from most share trading activity - the investment banking business the German lender expanded into at breakneck pace in the years before the financial crisis.

Under Mr Sewing and previous chief executive John Cryan, Deutsche Bank has struggled to shake off an image of being focused only on relentless growth and big bonuses, forking out billions of euros in lawsuits and other scandals over its conduct in the years around the crisis.

"In the last two or three years there have been no big new cases. That shows me that our bank is changing," Mr Sewing said.

But in a call with journalists Monday, the CEO - who joined Deutsche Bank in 1989 and worked his way up through the ranks until he was appointed its chief in April 2018 - was reluctant to say whether the bank would still pay bonuses this year despite forecasting a net loss linked to the restructuring costs.

"We are aware that this is a sensitive topic, but... Deutsche Bank will remain an international bank, and that will mean that if the performance is there that we will pay in a competitive way," he said.

In future, Deutsche Bank plans to refocus on its home turf of Germany and Europe, as well as traditional strengths servicing corporate clients.

Many analysts have hailed the moves as necessary to re-energise the troubled behemoth, but some have asked whether the changes come too late to save Deutsche Bank from decline and a possible takeover. AFP

Companies & Markets

S Korea hits brakes on rapid wage gains as economy sputters

Refrain from leveraging HK unrest: S'pore wealth managers told

The Peak marks its 35th year with special edition featuring young pioneers

Thomas Cook in bailout talks with China's Fosun

SPH Q3 gain falls 44% on lower investment income, media sales

Thomson Medical prices S$225m 3-year notes at 4.8% in maiden bond offering

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly