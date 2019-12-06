You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Deutsche Bank gives Crypto enthusiasts some hope

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

AFTER a rough start to life, crytocurrencies may be on the cusp of a breakout decade if Deutsche Bank AG's contrarian call comes true.

Rising doubts about the sustainability of government-backed currencies amid higher inflation could drive more people to digital assets, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in the firm's Imagine 2030 report on 24 alternative ideas for the next 10 years.

"The forces that have held the current fiat system together now look fragile and they could unravel in the 2020s," Mr Reid wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If so, that will start to lead to a backlash against fiat money and demand for alternative currencies, such as gold or crypto could soar."

SEE ALSO

China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies claims first victims

Mr Reid highlighted the runaway inflation and surge in gold in the 1970s following the end of the gold-backed monetary system.

Rather than give credit to central banks for clamping down on inflation, the strategist pointed to the rise of China as the "biggest suppressors of global inflation of the last four decades" thanks to a massive surge in the supply of labour.

But that's ending as the peak in the working age population was reached over the past decade.

Thus, governments may increasingly shift policy towards workers left behind by globalisation, adding fiscal spending instead of extending aggressive monetary policy, which has mostly benefited owners of capital and assets over labour, according to the report.

"If and when labour costs rise at the margin rather than fall, there will likely be a more difficult environment for policymakers," Mr Reid added.

"And where politicians are worried about elections, it is likely that inflation will be the casualty."

Eventually, inflation could become more and more embedded and doubts about state-sponsored money may increase, he wrote, leading to rising demand for alternative currencies.

"Will fiat currencies survive the policy dilemma that authorities will experience as they try to balance higher yields with record levels of debt?" Mr Reid said.

"That's the multi-trillion dollar (or Bitcoin) question for the decade ahead." BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

HK's Raffles Family Office opens in Singapore

Keppel Infrastructure unit to invest 53m euros for 20% stake in Swiss energy firm

Mapletree Logistics Trust added to STI, Golden Agri-Resources dropped

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

Singtel names Kelly Rosmarin as CEO-designate of Optus and Consumer Australia

Thakral Corp sets up venture to invest in Japan properties

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 05:46 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street inches higher as Dec 15 tariff deadline looms

[NEW YORK] Wall Street eked out slight gains on Thursday as investors waited for concrete news on a hoped-for...

Dec 6, 2019 12:02 AM
Transport

GM, LG Chem to build US$2.3b battery plant in Ohio

[SOUTHFIELD] General Motors Co and its battery partner, South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, said they will jointly invest US$...

Dec 5, 2019 11:50 PM
Energy & Commodities

Britain's fraud office opens Glencore bribery investigation

[LONDON] Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into Glencore over suspicions of bribery...

Dec 5, 2019 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in Oct; shipments unchanged

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in October after two straight monthly declines, lifted by rising...

Dec 5, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

EU leaders push for rapid post-Brexit talks

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders will task European negotiators to prepare trade talks with Britain as soon as possible,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly