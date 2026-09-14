The Business Times
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Deutsche Bank’s private bank seeks experienced wealth teams for deeper push into Asia

The recruitment effort comes as it targets double-digit growth in key measures of the business

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets at Deutsche Bank Private Bank, says Singapore is one of the lender’s largest wealth-booking centres outside Germany.
    • Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets at Deutsche Bank Private Bank, says Singapore is one of the lender’s largest wealth-booking centres outside Germany. PHOTO: DEUTSCHE BANK

    [SINGAPORE] Deutsche Bank is looking to hire experienced relationship managers and entire teams with established client books, as its private bank seeks to capture a larger share of Asia’s high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth market.

    The German lender is particularly interested in bankers who can serve sophisticated clients and family offices, rather than simply adding headcount, said Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets at Deutsche Bank Private Bank.

    “It’s not just about the quantity of growth; it’s also the quality of growth,” he told The Business Times in a recent interview.

    Deutsche BankBankingWealth managementPrivate banking

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