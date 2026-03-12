DFI CEO Scott Price sticks to ‘underpromise, overdeliver’ playbook for latest financial targets

Beyond opening more stores or selling more products, a new ‘shadow’ P&L engine could also drive earnings

Scott Price, group CEO of DFI Retail Group, says he is not somebody who "puts ambitious targets up there and then fails". PHOTO: DFI RETAIL GROUP

[SINGAPORE] The next time you step into a 7-Eleven store in Singapore, you might notice digital screens flashing advertisements as you browse for ready-to-eat food – a mala onigiri, perhaps?

On the way to the cashier, you might pass an aisle of blind-box collectible toys exclusive to the chain, featuring your favourite boy band or cartoon character.

You might even open the box while sitting at tables inside a brightly lit, newly renovated store – one that resembles outlets in Japan or Taiwan more than those traditionally seen in Singapore.