You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DFI posts 48% drop in Q3 earnings to RM7.9m

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 6:51 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

RETAIL group Duty Free International (DFI) saw its earnings fall 48 per cent to RM7.9 million (S$2.6 million) for the third quarter of FY2020 ended November, weighed down by financial expenses which ballooned over tenfold year-on-year. 

This translates to an earnings per share of 0.66 sen for the quarter, down from 1.26 sen a year ago. 

Q3 revenue was up 25.6 per cent to RM197.2 million mainly due to contributions from Brand Connect Group and the trading of duty-free goods and non-dutiable merchandise.  

However, Q3 financial expenses added up to RM1.6 million, over 10 times the RM100,000 a year ago. This was due to interest expenses of RM1.4 million from additional lease liabilities, which have to be recognised under new accounting standards. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DFI was also hit by a lower profit margin, a RM200,000 increase in inventory written off and a net loss in foreign exchange of RM1.1 million, compared to a RM1.5 million net forex gain a year ago. 

SEE ALSO

Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

For 9MFY2020, DFI posted a 45.3 per cent drop in earnings to RM20 million, while revenue rose 15.1 per cent to RM447.5 million. 

DFI said that it will implement stringent cost controls amid a challenging outlook for the year.

"Against the backdrop of the increasingly competitive business environment and current economic condition of foreign currency volatility, particularly the Ringgit Malaysia against the US Dollar, the Group anticipates its business to remain challenging for the remaining quarter of FY2020," it said.

DFI shares closed at S$0.155 on Monday, down 1.27 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Qian Hu sweetens dividend as Q4 profit rises sevenfold

Sias asks Hyflux to address 'pressing concerns' of PnP holders

Darco Water proposes S$6.5m private placement to 3 investors

ESR, GIC setting up US$500m JV to invest in China logistics real estate 

Aspen awards RM617m construction contract to Kerjaya Prospek

Viking Offshore inks pact for proposed S$5m placement

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 13, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip 0.2% ahead of US-China 'Phase One' deal signing

THE Straits Times Index ended at 3,251.07, a dip of 4.88 points or 0.15 per cent.
 

Jan 13, 2020 06:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Qian Hu sweetens dividend as Q4 profit rises sevenfold

FISH service provider Qian Hu saw its earnings increase over seven times to S$346,000 for the fourth quarter ended...

Jan 13, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.73...

Jan 13, 2020 05:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias asks Hyflux to address 'pressing concerns' of PnP holders

A NUMBER of retail holders of Hyflux preference shares and perpetual securities (PnP) holding "substantial debt"...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly