DFI Retail Group FY2025 underlying profit jumps 35% to US$270 million on health, beauty segment growth

The board has proposed a final dividend of US$0.105 a share based on a new 70% payout policy

DFI Retail Group's revenue for FY2025 is unchanged from the year before at US$8.9 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Supermarket and retail store operator DFI Retail Group posted an underlying profit of US$270 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2025, an increase of 35 per cent from US$201 million for the previous financial year.

Revenue was flat year on year at US$8.9 billion, the group said in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Mar 3).

DFI said the improvements came as its health and beauty segments “delivered strong like-for-like sales and profit growth”.

The convenience segment also “returned to profit growth” in the second half of 2025, supported by a “favourable mix shift towards higher-margin, non-cigarette categories”.

The group posted a net profit of US$235 million for FY2025, versus a net loss of US$245 million for the previous year. The FY2024 net loss was previously attributed to non-trading losses, predominantly related to the divestment of Chinese supermarket operator Yonghui Superstores.

Earnings per share for FY2025 stood at US$0.1741, compared to a loss per share of US$0.1817 a year earlier.

DFI’s board proposed a final dividend of US$0.105 a share, based on a new 70 per cent payout policy announced in December 2025. This was up from the final dividend of US$0.07 a share declared for FY2024.

The latest dividend will be subject to shareholder approval at DFI’s annual general meeting on May 7, and will be paid out on May 13.

Shares of DFI rose 2 per cent or US$0.08 to close at US$4.14 on Tuesday, before the news.