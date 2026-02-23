Digital Core Reit pivots to ‘offensive’ strategy, targets doubling asset base in 3 years

Its manager looks to capital recycling and sponsor-backed deals to scale

John Stewart, chief executive officer of Digital Core Reit's manager, says Singapore and Japan are potential growth targets. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] After spending close to a year in defensive mode to plug a gaping vacancy in its portfolio, Digital Core Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is shifting gears by pivoting to an “offensive” growth strategy.

The pure-play data centre Reit is setting out on one of its most ambitious targets to date – it plans to double its US$1.8 billion asset base and market capitalisation within the next three years.

“We’re not big enough. We’re not diversified enough,” said John Stewart, chief executive officer of the manager. Digital Core Reit holds 11 data centres across the US, Canada, Germany and Japan.