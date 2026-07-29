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Digital Core Reit’s H1 DPU flat at US$0.018

The data centre Reit’s revenue is down 0.4% to US$88.6 million

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 06:06 PM
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    • Digital Core Reit’s property expenses increase by 5.4%, mainly due to higher utilities costs resulting from increased utility rates, says the manager.
    • Digital Core Reit’s property expenses increase by 5.4%, mainly due to higher utilities costs resulting from increased utility rates, says the manager. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Digital Core Reit ’s distribution per unit stood flat at US$0.018 for its first half ended Jun 30, 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period.

    Revenue was down 0.4 per cent to US$88.6 million for the half-year period, from US$88.9 million in the previous corresponding period.

    Net property income fell 5.7 per cent on the year to US$43.7 million, from US$46.3 million.

    This was mainly due to lower cash rental and recovery income arising from the vacancy at 8217 Linton Hall in Northern Virginia during its redevelopment, the real estate investment trust’s (Reit’s) manager said on Wednesday (Jul 29).

    “This was largely offset by higher cash rental income from contractual rental escalations, increased rental income from the renewal lease at Devin Shafron, and higher utilities reimbursements across the remaining portfolio,” the manager added.

    The manager noted that property expenses increased by 5.4 per cent, “mainly due to higher utilities costs resulting from increased utility rates”. It was, however, substantially recovered through corresponding utilities reimbursements.

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    Distributable income declined 0.2 per cent year on year to US$23.3 million, from US$23.4 million.

    The distribution will be paid out on Sep 24, 2026.

    As at Jun 30, 2026, the Reit maintained a portfolio occupancy rate of 97.3 per cent, with a weighted average lease expiration of 4.3 years.

    In terms of capital management, aggregate leverage stood at 39.2 per cent as at Jun 30, 2026, with an average cost of debt of 3.6 per cent and a weighted average debt maturity of 3.3 years.

    Units of Digital Core Reit closed flat at US$0.495 on Wednesday, before the release of the results.

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