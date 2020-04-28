Digital wealth management firm Syfe partners SGX to launch Reit portfolio

IN collaboration with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), digital wealth management company Syfe on Tuesday launched a real estate investment trust (Reit) portfolio, allowing investors access to SGX's iEdge S-Reit 20 Index.

The index comprises the largest and most tradeable Reits in Singapore, spanning sectors including retail, industrial, office and logistics.

"Effective immediately, new and existing clients of Syfe Reit+ can choose either a pure Reit portfolio for maximum real estate exposure, or a risk-managed portfolio that balances Reits with government bonds to defend against rising volatility", Syfe noted.

The Reit allocation for both portfolios will replicate the iEdge S-Reit 20 Index, added Syfe, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Portfolio adjustments can be made using Syfe's mobile application on iOS and Android platforms.

Dhruv Arora, Syfe's founder and chief executive officer, said: "Since we launched Syfe Reit+ in February this year, thousands of new clients have signed up for this unique offering. One common feedback we have received from our investors is that they want to have freedom of choice between a risk-managed approach and a pure equities portfolio.

"We've listened to this feedback and are excited to offer our investors a 100 per cent Reit portfolio based on the iEdge S-Reit 20 Index."