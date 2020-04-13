Director filings at a more measured pace

FOR the five trading sessions spanning April 3 to 9, the Straits Times Index (STI) gained 4.8 per cent with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 6.1 per cent gain.

This has brought the STI's decline in total return for 2020 through to April 9 to 19.8 per cent.

Share buybacks

There were 26 primary-listed stocks conducting share buybacks over the five sessions ended April 9 with a total consideration of S$17.2 million, close to the S$19.2 million for the preceding week.

OCBC led the consideration tally again, with 1.3 million shares bought back at an average price of S$8.70 per share.

Director and substantial shareholder transactions

The number and composition of director and substantial shareholder transactions was very similar to the preceding week.

The five sessions spanning April 3 to 9 saw more than 130 changes in director interests and substantial shareholdings, filed for close to 50 primary-listed stocks.

This included 36 company director acquisitions and nine disposals filed, with substantial shareholders filing 18 acquisitions and 15 disposals.

Delfi

On April 2, Springbright Investments Ltd increased its substantial shareholding of Delfi above the 48 per cent threshold, from 47.77 per cent to 48.01 per cent.

The married deal comprised 1.45 million shares acquired for a consideration of S$986,000 at 68 cents per share.

This also increased the deemed interests of Delfi Group CEO John Chuang Tiong Choon, and president director branded consumer division (Indonesia), Joseph Chuang Tiong Liep.

DBS Group Holdings

On April 6, DBS Group Holdings independent director Olivier Lim acquired 46,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$844,298.

At an average price of S$18.35 per share, this increased his direct interest in DBS Group Holdings to 113,281 shares.

Mr Lim was previously with CapitaLand from 2003 to 2014, serving as group deputy CFO, group CIO and group CFO during his career there.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (UOBKH) chairman and managing director Wee Ee Chao increased his total stake in UOBKH between April 2 and 9, which is now at 29.91 per cent.

Mr Wee acquired 230,800 UOBKH shares for a consideration of S$264,076 at S$1.14 per share.

Thomson Medical Group

On April 1, Thomson Medical Group substantial shareholder Peter Lim Eng Hock increased his total interest in the large healthcare play above the 80 per cent threshold.

Mr Lim acquired 5.4 million shares for a consideration of S$244,800 at 4.5 cents per share, taking his total interest in Thomson Medical Group from 88.00 per cent to 88.02 per cent.

Bonvests Holdings

On April 2, Bonvests Holdings chairman and managing director Henry Ngo acquired 166,600 shares for a consideration of S$137,372, at an average price of 82.5 cents per share.

This increased Mr Ngo's total interest in Bonvests Holdings from 83.33 per cent to 83.37 per cent.

JEP Holdings

On April 2, JEP Holdings executive director Zee Hoong Huay acquired 390,000 shares of the Catalist-listed company for a consideration of S$57,290.

At an average price of 14.9 cents per share, the acquisition increased Mr Zee's total interest in JEP Holdings from 15.13 per cent to 15.22 per cent.

Roxy-Pacific Holdings

On April 7, Roxy-Pacific Holdings independent director Winston Tan Tien Hin acquired 150,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$48,851.

At an average price of 32.6 cents per share, the acquisition took Mr Tan's total interest in Roxy-Pacific Holdings from 0.72 per cent to 0.73 per cent.

Sinarmas Land

On April 7, Sinarmas Land lead independent director Hong Pian Tee acquired 185,100 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$30,728 at an average price of 16.6 cents per share.

Mr Hong maintains a 0.05 per cent total interest in Sinarmas Land.

KTMG

On April 3, KTMG non-executive and lead independent director Goh Yeow Tin acquired 200,000 shares of KTMG for a consideration of S$30,000, at 15 cents per share.

This increased his total interest in the listed company from 0.18 per cent to 0.30 per cent.

Mr Goh's preceding acquisition of KTMG shares was also for 200,000 shares at 15 cents per share on Nov 19, 2019.

LHT Holdings

On April 6, LHT Holdings chairman, managing director and CEO Yap Mui Kee acquired 50,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$28,800.

At an average price of 57.6 cents per share, this took Ms Yap's total interest in the manufacturer of high quality wooden pallets, boxes and crates from 13.79 per cent to 13.88 per cent.

IFS Capital

Non-executive director, Lim Hua Min, acquired 123,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$22,117.

At an average price of 18 cents per share, this increased his total interest in IFS Capital from 60.23 per cent to 60.27 per cent.

Mr Lim is also the executive chairman of the PhillipCapital Group of Companies.