You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DiSa defends suitability of Lim Soon Hock to remain as independent director

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 10:10 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

DIGITAL security firm DiSa has said that Lim Soon Hock is suitable to remain as an independent director, in response to a bourse query on his involvement in several investigations.

In a Friday night filing, DiSa disclosed that it had received a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) following its redesignation of Mr Lim from a non-independent director to an independent one. The redesignation was done because DiSa had disposed of joint ventures in which Mr Lim had shareholdings.

Mr Lim has been involved in three investigations. First, in 2006, he was an independent director of Stratech Systems, which was investigated by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) over a possible breach of the Securities and Futures Act (SFA). This case has been closed and no charges were brought against any director, DiSa said.

In 2015, China Fishery, where Mr Lim was also an independent director, was investigated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the CAD over a potential offence under the SFA. This was also concluded without any further action being taken against the company. None of the independent directors, including Mr Lim, were investigated.

Subsequently, in September 2018, the Polish authorities announced that they were investigating a potential breach by NetLeaders, a strategic partner of a firm called DasCoin (HK) Ltd where Mr Lim was an independent director.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On this, DiSa said: "Mr Lim represented that he was not the party to any alleged wrongdoings, had not been involved in any on-going investigation, and had since stepped down from the board of DasCoin."

The firm added: "Over the years, Mr Lim has demonstrated his ability to constructively challenge the management's proposals and strategy, and exercise independent judgement on corporate affairs. In addition, Mr Lim has also provided his independence declaration to the board."

Shares of DiSa closed flat at S$0.002 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Welcome to our world: Singapore banks sound battle cry to digital banks

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Yeo Hiap Seng expects FY2020 net loss with Covid-19 resurgence in Malaysia

GL's hotel unit served notices for £1.9m over rent arrears

Sats quadruples multicurrency MTN limit to S$2b for potential growth investments

Sincap defers repayment deadline for at least US$6m owed by firm of CEO's brother

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 09:53 PM
Government & Economy

US hiring rebound stalls amid surge in virus cases

[WASHINGTON] The US labour-market rebound markedly slowed in November, indicating the surge in Covid-19 cases is...

Dec 4, 2020 09:48 PM
Life & Culture

Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton

[SAMUT SAKHON] Thai researchers have unearthed a rare partially fossilised skeleton belonging to a Bryde's whale...

Dec 4, 2020 09:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Investors scramble for bite of Burger King India IPO with US$9.5b of bids

[NEW DELHI] Burger King India's initial public offering drew bids of US$9.5 billion, or more than 150 times the...

Dec 4, 2020 09:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's top pension fund sees minimal hit from extra outflows

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's largest pension fund said it expects the additional outflow from withdrawals by members...

Dec 4, 2020 09:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Welcome to our world: Singapore banks sound battle cry to digital banks

SINGAPORE banks welcomed the four freshly anointed digital banks in Singapore, with a message that they are also...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Broker's take: Yangzijiang undervalued, set to bottom out, says DBS

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for