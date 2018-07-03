You are here
DUAL CLASS SHARES
Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA
SGX says such governance issues regarding dual class share structures have been considered
Singapore
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) has introduced numerous investor safeguards for dual class share (DCS) structures, but those for disclosures and share conversion have fallen short, CFA Society of Singapore and CFA Institute warned.
The organisation, which offers the Chartered
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg