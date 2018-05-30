You are here

Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 9:58 AM

After June 30, StarHub television subscribers will be losing up to 11 popular lifestyle channels including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and TLC. Then, after August 31, channels such as Food Network, HGTV and Asian Food Channel will also be gone.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DISCOVERY

All of these channels fall under the Discovery brand, which is known for producing educational as well as entertaining lifestyle and science programmes.

In a statement sent by Discovery on Wednesday morning, the company said that this is happening because StarHub is "not prepared to pay fair value" for the content.

The release said: "In Discovery's recent negotiations with StarHub, we have unfortunately reached an impasse as StarHub is not prepared to pay fair value and have announced their decision to cease transmission of all 11 Discovery channels on their platform... We have a responsibility to now take the extraordinary step of informing our viewers that they may lose all the Discovery channels they are paying for on StarHub."

The announcement will greatly affect StarHub subscribers of the company's "education" and "lifestyle" TV subscription groups as Discovery's channels make up a significant chunk of the packages.

Discovery added in the statement that "despite StarHub's announcement, we still hope to resume discussions so that StarHub viewers can continue to enjoy their much-loved shows from Discovery."

Going forward, audiences can continue to watch Discovery's channels on the Singtel platform. A selection of Discovery programmes are also available on the Discovery Channel Asia website (www.discoverychannelasia.com).

In Singapore, Discovery's portfolio of channels reached a total of 1.3 million viewers in the last year.

THE STRAITS TIMES

