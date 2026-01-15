Discussing investment strategies in volatile times at BT-StanChart roundtable

The event will cover equities as well as gold and foreign exchange exposures

The panel will feature Steve Brice, global chief investment officer of Standard Chartered (left), and Albert Tse, chief executive of Amundi South Asia. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Panellists will discuss strategies on how to stay invested amid the volatile and ever-changing environment at a roundtable organised by The Business Times and Standard Chartered (StanChart) on Monday (Jan 19).

Titled “Invest with Clarity Amid Shifting Currents”, the closed-door event will bring together experts to discuss the investment landscape for 2026.

Topics include bright spots in equities – which will touch on the artificial intelligence theme and opportunities in emerging markets – as well as the outlook for income assets amid tightening spreads.

The panel will also look at diversification plays, such as gold and foreign exchange exposures.

The panel features Steve Brice, global chief investment officer of StanChart, and Albert Tse, chief executive of Amundi South Asia.

It will be moderated by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Brice is an expert on the world economy and global markets, with over 15 years of experience in financial markets in senior positions.

His previous roles at the bank include head of global markets for Southern Africa, head of research for the Middle East and South Asia, as well as chief economist for South-east Asia.

Meanwhile, Tse has over two decades of experience in the funds space.

Prior to becoming CEO of Amundi South Asia, he was head of distribution sales and marketing from 2019.

He joined Amundi from Schroders, where he was last head of intermediary business of South-east Asia and head of Malaysia & Thailand businesses.

Full coverage of the roundtable will be published in BT later in the week.