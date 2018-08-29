You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Disposal of RHT's assets to Fortis 'on normal commercial terms': IFA

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 11:11 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

KPMG Corporate Finance, as independent financial adviser (IFA) to the independent directors of RHT Health Trust, on Wednesday said the trust's proposed disposal of assets is "on normal commercial terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of RHT and its minority unitholders".

This is even after considering certain factors, including a reduction of 500 million Indian rupees (S$9.7 million) from the consideration due to the parties not being able to obtain the warranty and indemnity insurance.

RHT's trustee manager had in November last year received an unsolicited proposal from Fortis to buy all of the securities held by RHT’s Singapore subsidiaries that hold the entire asset portfolio of RHT, which includes its interests in 12 clinical establishments, four greenfield clinical establishments, and two operating hospitals in India.

In February this year, the trustee manager said that following negotiations with Fortis, both sides have signed a master purchase agreement for the disposal for about S$913.5 million, or S$669.6 million after netting off external borrowings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The IFA explained its conclusion, saying the premium of 6.5 per cent of the net asset value (NAV) to the estimated consideration per unit is generally higher than the average premium to NAV of similar transactions. Also, the estimated consideration per unit represents a discount of between 11.3 and 22.6 per cent to the per unit adjusted equity value.

The independent directors have agreed with this view and recommend that unitholders vote in favour of the proposed disposal at the extraordinary general meeting on Sept 26 at Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore. 

They also said that the proposed disposal represents a return of about 58.1 per cent and an internal rate of return (IRR) per annum of about 10.2 per cent in Singapore-dollar terms and presents an opportunity for RHT to realise the investments in the units and to unlock further value for the unitholders.

Additionally, since the initial public offering of RHT in October 2012, RHT has only acquired one new property in India, an operating clinical establishment at Mohali, and there is no assurance that RHT will be able to develop or grow the asset portfolio of RHT in the future, in India or elsewhere.

Furthermore, given the business difficulties faced by RHT’s sponsor, Fortis, the trustee manager has not been able to successfully negotiate for the acquisition or injection of new assets for the trust, especially for third party-operated assets in India, while Fortis remains as RHT’s sponsor and has an indirect control over the assets of RHT.

The period of the right of first refusal between Fortis and the trustee manager has also ceased, so Fortis does not have an obligation to first offer any new medical and healthcare infrastructure assets and facilities to RHT prior to any disposal. 

Besides the proposed disposal, unitholders will also vote on the proposed amendments to the trust deed dated July 29, 2011 constituting RHT at the meeting. On this, the directors are also of the view that the proposed amendment would be "beneficial to, and is in the interests of, RHT’s unitholders". They thus recommend unitholders to vote in favour of the deed amendments.

Companies & Markets

SPH Magazines expands its complimentary digital library to Shangri-La Hotel

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

Green Build buys columbarium niches in Seoul, raises S$2.4m in convertible bond issuance

Gold miner Wilton Resources sinks deeper into the red with 24.7b rupiah Q4 loss

Singapore, African firms seal deals, eye new markets at business forum

Understanding comprehensive income, comprehensively

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels

Aug 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening