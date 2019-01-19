Dividend proposal stokes fires of takeover tussle for Stanmore Coal

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A DIVIDEND announcement may have, unusually, brought some investors more headache than joy.
Australia-listed Stanmore Coal's plans for an interim payout and share buyback have become the latest sticking point in a testy takeover bid by Golden Energy and Resources (Gear),
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg