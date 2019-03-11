You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DLF Holdings in JV to collaborate on marine engineering contract

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 8:09 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

DLF Holdings, a mechanical and electrical engineering services firm, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Prosper Environmental & Engineering (PEE) to collaborate on a work order through a JV company. The work order was awarded to PEE on July 2, 2018 by a leading player in the marine engineering industry in relation to the complete fabrication, erection and installation of all structural and associated steelwork for building the living quarters of a marine admiralty yard, said DLF.

Completion of the work order is expected to take place by July 17, 2019. The JV company, called DLF Prosper Venture, will be the project coordinator overseeing the overall management of PEE's performance of the contract works, while PEE will continue as the contractor. DLF will also provide the funding and working capital requirements for the company.

PEE has agreed to pay DLF 80 per cent of the profit earned from the work order between the period commencing July 2, 2018 and ending on the date of the entry into the JV agreement. DLF will take 80 per cent of the profit earned from the work order on or after the date of the agreement, while PEE will take 20 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

ESR files for Hong Kong IPO

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Baltic Exchange new Asia head eyes stronger regional presence

Inflation down, yields up; Malaysia looks set for positive rerating

The evolving state of directorships in Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
5 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BT_20190311_JABEERSMOA_3719474.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Consumer

APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening