DLF Holdings' subsidiary secures subcontract works worth S$4.29m

DLF Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary Acmes-Kings Corporation secured subcontract works worth S$4.29 million, announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The contract relates to pre-fabricated multi-trade services system work for the development of six seven-storey blocks in a health campus comprising an acute hospital, specialist outpatient clinics, a community hospital, a nursing home and four basement levels with two levels for carparks at Woodlands.

The subcontract work will commence in September 2019 and is expected to be completed in first quarter of 2021. The contract will contribute to the revenue of the Group but is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.