You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DLF Holdings warns of H1 loss on tough operating environment

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 1:20 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

DLF Holdings is expected to report a significant loss for H1 2019 due to weak revenue arising from the challenging environment which the group operates in, it said in a profit guidance issued on Tuesday.

Weak revenue was also attributed to significant losses incurred by its turnkey contracting services division and the impairment of trade and other receivables.

The mechanical and electrical engineering services firm will report its first half 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results on or before Aug 14.

Its founder, Manfred Fan Chee Seng, previously dismissed all his directors at an annual meeting back in May as he was dissatisfied with the performance of one executive director. 

Shares of Catalist-listed DLF Holdings were unchanged at S$0.19 as at 1.07pm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Corn refiner Luzhou Bio-Chem warns of Q2 loss

Alliance Mineral requests trading halt pending an announcement

Nico Steel says able to meet S$40m market cap to exit watch list in 'reasonable time'

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Singapore Kitchen Equipment loses appeal for Hong Kong dual-listing

P5 Capital calls for trading halt pending announcement

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
2 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Photo 1_Funan.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Joel_Trax.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Retail analytics startup Trax closes US$100m round, makes Singapore unicorn list

Jul 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, FCOT, ESR-Reit, Datapulse, Trendlines, Nico Steel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly