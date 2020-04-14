You are here

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 11:49 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the demands of the role were "not within his expectations". 

There were no disagreements between the provisional financial controller and the board, DLF said on Tuesday, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX). 

SGX's queries followed 12 resignations in as many months in the Catalist-listed company. 

DLF's sponsor said the departures of directors and key management should be largely viewed in the context of then-controlling shareholder Fan Chee Seng's move to turf out the entire board last April. Mr Fan, who is DLF's founder, had turfed out all his directors at an annual meeting then because he was dissatisfied with the performance of one executive director. 

Going forward, however, there are plans to increase the company’s overall headcount as it "progressively executes its business plan", DLF said.

