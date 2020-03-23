You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar eases after ferocious rally

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE dollar eased on Friday as six major central banks announced a coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the currency, but bounced off its lows in afternoon trading as stocks weakened.

The greenback has staged a ferocious rally last week as investors scrambled to obtain the currency, gaining 4.32 per cent in its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis.

Currencies from the Australian dollar to the pound tumbled to multi-year lows after coordinated rate cuts by central banks and billions of dollars of fund injections failed to calm panicky markets.

On Friday, six major central banks announced coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the greenback by increasing the frequency of their currency swap operations to occur daily.

SEE ALSO

Thailand announces market steps to ease coronavirus impact

"The enhancement of coordinated US dollar liquidity operations on March 15 was already a significant step building on the experience of the Great Financial Crisis, but today's shift to daily operations is unprecedented," said Frederic Ducrozet, a strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

"For many countries with borrowings in dollars, the massive depreciation in their domestic currencies, and strength in the dollar, has been increasingly threatening at a time when most emerging market and developed-world economies are either headed to or are already in recession," analysts at Action Economics said on Friday in a report.

Gauges of expected market swings in the euro for one-month maturities edged lower, after hitting a more than three-year high on Thursday.

Some funding indicators, however, showed continuing strains in the market.

The premium over interbank rates that investors were paying to swap yen for one-year dollar funding fell on Friday but remained at elevated levels at around 55 basis points.

"While FX volatility is lower and currency basis swaps are less scary for example, the situation remains stressed," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale in London. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Singapore banks show voracious appetite in buying back shares

Is overcoming Covid-19 a war that can be won?

Homes, offices, the great outdoors - NetLink wants to hook up wherever

Stocks, corporate bond recovery only when cash scramble ends

Covid-19 hits the ST Index

Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 22, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 23 new cases in Singapore including 18 imported; 4 recovered

[SINGAPORE] Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were announced on Sunday night (March 22) by the Ministry of Health (...

Mar 22, 2020 08:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand announces market steps to ease coronavirus impact

[BANGKOK] Thailand introduced measures on Sunday to ensure sufficient liquidity in the bond market amid the spread...

Mar 22, 2020 08:18 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia deploys army as coronavirus curbs spread across Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel on a country that has...

Mar 22, 2020 06:14 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo organisers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

[TOKYO] Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two...

Mar 22, 2020 05:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK government to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

[LONDON] Britain's government will pay a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.