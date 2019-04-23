Dollar firm in thin post-holiday trade

Get our introductory offer at only
Tokyo
THE dollar edged up against key peers such as the euro and the yen on Monday, boosted by the relative strength of the US economy, while losing ground against the Canadian dollar following a rise in crude oil prices.
Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong and many major
