You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dollar inches lower versus yen and Swiss franc amid Iran sanctions

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US dollar edged lower from four-week highs against the safe-haven Japanese yen and slipped versus the Swiss franc on Friday as possible renewed US-Iran tensions weighed on market sentiment.

The greenback was also pressured by weaker-than-expected US payrolls data for December, which followed a batch of strong economic figures. The report, however, was unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve from its neutral stance on interest rates.

The dollar index still posted its best weekly performance in two months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Over the last few sessions, the currency market has been badgered by geopolitical tension.

SEE ALSO

Australian dollar struggles to get any lift from upbeat data

The yen and Swiss franc had fallen from highs hit last week after the US and Iran, in recent comments, moved away from an all-out conflict.

Concerns grew, however, after the US imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday in response to its retaliatory missile attack on US forces in Iraq and vowed to tighten the screws further on the Iranian economy if Teheran continued to engage in what it described as terrorist acts.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an appearance at the White House, said he had "no doubt" that Iran had full intention of killing US forces in a missile attack on a base in Iraq in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"The fact that the US is still sort of acting aggressively towards Iran and still taking a hard line, helped create demand for safe havens," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. The renewed US-Iran tension came on the heels of a soft US non-farm payrolls report.

The dollar lost steam after the jobs data. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell 0.1 per cent to 97.30. The dollar index hit a two-week high of 97.584 during the session.

The dollar also eased from a four-week peak against the yen to trade slightly lower on the day at 109.49 yen.

The greenback also dipped versus the Swiss franc to 0.9727. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

UOB digital bank eyes S$10b Asean millennial market

Interruption in recent stock surge very likely in 2020, say strategists

Heliconia-backed Rigel Technology eyes expansion, dismisses listing talk

Bullish outlook for AUD/USD amid uptrend indicators

Is gender diversity actually good for boards?

Markets to focus on trade with impending phase one deal

BREAKING

Jan 12, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech's free float falls below 10% threshold

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will suspend trading of shares in catalist-listed Citic Envirotech from 9am on Jan 13, ...

Jan 12, 2020 05:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Renewable Energy Asia Group to delist from SGX on Feb 7

CATALIST-LISTED Renewable Energy Asia (REA) Group said on Saturday in a regulatory update that it will be delisted...

Jan 12, 2020 04:48 PM
Technology

Creative Tech returns from CES with 6 awards in the bag

CREATIVE Technology has snagged six awards from various tech review sites after launching new additions to its suite...

Jan 12, 2020 01:00 PM
Real Estate

Greener HDB projects to be ready from this year

FLATS built with enhanced greenery requirements will progressively be ready from this year, said the Housing and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly