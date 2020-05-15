You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar nears 3-week highs on comments from Fed chief

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar strengthened towards a three-week high on Thursday as stock markets weakened broadly after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation about negative interest rates.

European stock markets were down more than one per cent while US stock futures indicated a negative start for Wall Street, pointing to a third consecutive session of losses and sending investors to the relative safety of the greenback. Comments from US President Donald Trump also lifted the dollar.

Mr Trump said that he supported a strong dollar, just as Mr Powell rejected the idea of using negative interest rates.

Though Mr Powell is the latest in a parade of policymakers to brush off the notion that rates may enter negative territory, Fed futures were pricing a small chance of sub-zero US rates by March next year.

SEE ALSO

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Mr Powell also said the recovery could take some time as he warned of a recession worse than any since World War II.

"His words were a blow to the optimism that had been building in the markets over the last few weeks as the relaxation of social distancing restrictions had generated expectations of a V-shaped recovery from the virus crisis," said Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar edged 0.2 per cent higher to 100.37, hovering below a three-week high of 100.44 tested earlier this week.

While the Fed chairman also urged more fiscal stimulus to support the economy, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management said the ongoing tensions between Republicans and Democrats suggested additional stimulus is "unlikely to immediately materialise".

Among major currencies, the Australian dollar led losers after data showed that the country shed jobs in April at the fastest pace on record, suggesting more monetary and fiscal easing may be needed to support the economy.

The Aussie fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.6437 after data showed unemployment increased by 594,300 in April, slightly more than the median estimate. The jobless rate rose to a five-year high.

The pound also tumbled below the US$1.22 line for the first time in more than five weeks after Wednesday's data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8 per cent in March as the novel coronavirus crisis escalated.

Investors are now focused on data from the US and Europe in the next two days for more clues on the depth of the downturns there. US initial jobless claims data is due on Thursday while the eurozone reports first-quarter GDP data on Friday. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

Money FM podcast: NextLifeBook

SIA posts S$732m Q4 loss as bad hedges worsen virus woes

RHB sees value among small-cap stocks amid Covid-19 crisis

ThaiBev Q2 net profit falls 14.5% in 'challenging' environment

PropNex's Q1 net profit more than triples on higher property transactions

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 06:00 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a call for proposals for short-form video content from all media or...

May 15, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose...

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

May 15, 2020 12:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World Q1 net profit up 29% to S$13.3m, led by Taiwan, China sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare-product company Best World International, which remains under a bourse probe over its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.