You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar on borrowed time as US twin deficits balloon

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE US dollar was ending 2020 in a downward spiral on Thursday with investors wagering a global economic recovery will suck money into riskier assets, even as the United States has to borrow ever more to fund its swelling twin deficits.

The euro stood at US$1.2291, having hit its highest since April 2018 with a gain of almost 10 per cent for the year. The next stops for the bull train are US$1.2413 and US$1.2476, on the way to the 2018 peak at US$1.2555.

The US dollar was lying at 103.15 yen, but managed to hold above the December low of 102.86.

It also fell against the Chinese yuan, breaching 6.4900 for the first time since mid-2018, though Chinese banks were later reported to be buying US dollars to limit the drop.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sterling held gains after lawmakers approved a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, stretching as far as US$1.3641, a level unseen since May 2018.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar had sunk to 89.643, having touched its lowest since April 2018. That left it down 7.2 per cent on the year, and no less than 13 per cent on the 102.99 peak hit during the market mayhem of mid-March.

The next target is 89.277 and then 88.251, which was the absolute low in 2018.

The prospect of a brighter 2021 has lessened the need for the safe-haven US dollar, while burnishing the attraction of riskier assets especially in emerging markets.

Bears have also resurrected the "twin deficits" excuse for shorting the US dollar - that the explosion in the budget and trade deficits means more US dollars being printed and moved abroad.

From this perspective, the new US stimulus bill is US dollar negative as it adds to the nation's debt, and US President-elect Joe Biden is promising a lot more next year.

The country is also haemorrhaging US dollars on its trade account where the deficit on goods hit a record US$84.8 billion in November, as imports surged past pre-pandemic levels.

Likewise, the current account deficit widened to a 12-year high in the third quarter and there was a large shortfall in net financial transactions as Americans borrowed more from abroad.

In contrast, the EU runs a huge current account surplus, largely thanks to Germany, so there is a natural inflow to euros through trade. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Local pandemic plays come out tops in 2020, as investors hunt for yield

Singtel revamps structure to capture new digital growth

Singapore's market cap up 11.1% to S$814.1b for quarter

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

Corporate Digest

Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

[BEIJING] Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is planning a facility in China to produce the Covid-19 vaccine...

Dec 31, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

AFTER experiencing the "most severe downturn" since independence, Singapore's economy is on track for a rebound in...

Dec 31, 2020 05:56 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Dec 31, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 17.20...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview after no-sale ban dropped

Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments: sources

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for