You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar rises to 2-week high on debt deal

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar firmed to a two-week high versus its rivals on Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed a two-year extension of the debt limit, dousing fears of a government default later this year.

The greenback rose 0.31 per cent versus a basket of its rivals to 97.47, its highest level since July 9. The dollar's strength was also due to a broadening weakness in the euro as investors gear up for news of fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The dollar's strength was also bolstered by general firmness in US debt, with benchmark 10-year yields US10YT-RR hovering around 2.05 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Though money markets have trimmed bets on a 10 basis point deposit rate cut from the ECB to less than 40 per cent from roughly 60 per cent on Friday, analysts expect dovish forward guidance and possibly more generous terms for its planned new multi-year loans.

"Historically, the ECB has been more far more effective at queuing up policy stimulus than delivering it, but there is no taking away the fact that we are in for some volatility ahead on the euro," said Neil Mellor, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

Hopes of policy easing have increased since ECB President Mario Draghi's June speech in Sintra, with Italian bond yields falling by more than 100 basis points since then and the euro weakening by more than 2 per cent over that period.

The New Zealand dollar was the biggest loser among developed currencies after Bloomberg News reported that the central bank is refreshing its strategies for unconventional monetary policy.

The euro struggled against the dollar but held firm at a two-year high versus the low-yielding Swiss franc, at around 1.10 francs per euro, on rising concerns that the Swiss National Bank may intervene aggressively to weaken the currency.

While a level below 1.10 francs per euro is considered intervention territory, broadly unchanged sight deposits data from the SNB, the clearest indicator of the Swiss central bank purchasing francs, indicate authorities are not unduly worried about the Swiss currency's strength for now.

Britain's pound was the other notable loser in early London trading, sliding towards the mid US$1.24 region ahead of the results of the Conservative Party leadership contest, which was won by Boris Johnson, who will Theresa May as prime minister. The pound traded at US$1.2459, within striking distance of a 27-month low of US$1.2382 reached last week. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

Winners set pace for corporate governance excellence

JLC law firm seeks S$32.1m from two companies and their owner

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Singtel job cuts were at overseas unit: CEO

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_LMXSCA_3843278.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Winners set pace for corporate governance excellence

Jul 24, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly