You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dollar slips as vaccine rally peters out

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc strengthened on Friday, as the threat of a new Covid-19 wave in the United States and Europe chilled the increased risk appetite that had been driven by promising vaccine news earlier last week.

At 104.615 yen, the dollar had lost 0.46 per cent against the Japanese currency on Friday morning in New York. The yen dropped around 2 per cent versus the dollar on Monday.

The Swiss franc firmed to 0.9132 against the dollar, after trading at 0.9192 mid-week. The dollar slipped 0.23 per cent against a basket of currencies.

Global markets surged on Monday last week after Pfizer Inc said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in trials. The news saw the dollar rise as traders quit their long-yen positions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But currency market traders became more risk-averse on Thursday and Friday as infections spread and the heads of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) stressed that the economic outlook remains uncertain.

"It is tough to have a sustained run of optimism when virus cases continue to mount," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. "The market sees light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel."

Despite the pullback, the yen was on track for its worst week since June.

The euro was up 0.24 per cent at US$1.1832. The prospect of a vaccine is a source of relief but the eurozone will still suffer as a result of new lockdown measures, two ECB policymakers also said.

But the Australian dollar - a liquid proxy for risk and global economic growth - picked up. It was up 0.44 per cent on the day at 0.7265 versus the dollar.

"The prospect of the Fed staying super-easy through the winter and beyond, while vaccine optimism, builds is dollar bearish," Kit Juckes, an FX strategist at Societe Generale, wrote in a note. "The big winners in the longer-run are the higher-beta, growth and trade-sensitive currencies," he said.

The New Zealand dollar was flat versus the dollar at 0.6840, but still up on the week after jumping to its highest since March 2019 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's meeting on Wednesday.

Germany's health minister said on Friday that it was too early to say how long the latest lockdown would last, while the French prime minister said France's measures would not be eased for at least two weeks.

Elsewhere, US President-elect Joe Biden won the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but President Donald Trump still refuses to accept defeat. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Will Sunningdale minorities seize the chance to stay invested as the company goes private?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is still keen on acquisitions

OCBC Securities boosts digital trading capabilities

Palm oil at 8-year high: Extend rally or reverse?

Corporate digest

A boost for US stocks amid hopes of vaccine breakthrough

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Branded Content
Leadership & Management

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

What if there was a programme that could help your company grow, even in this challenging Covid-19 climate?

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser StashAway expands to UAE

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tap the growing mass affluent segment in...

Nov 15, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

CATALIST-LISTED entertainment group mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, sank into the red in the first six...

Nov 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Centurion Corp Q3 revenue down by 11.2% as pandemic hits student housing market

MAINBOARD-LISTED dormitory operator Centurion Corp's third-quarter revenue was dragged down by student housing...

Nov 15, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, said that it is ready to work with all investors to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for