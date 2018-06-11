You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

dormakaba combines 3 sites into one new future-ready facility

New building houses digital hub to provide solutions, products to Asia-Pacific region
Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

Singapore

ACCESS solutions provider, dormakaba Group, is opening its new facility in Singapore on Monday, a move that will consolidate three sites of the company previously located in different parts of Singapore.

"Bringing everybody under one roof not only increases our

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Going the distance in director development

Interest rate hike cycle to help improve banks' profitability

Accor to manage EL Development hotel in Hill St

AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial 'has long reach'

Central bank and Trump-Kim meetings to guide market

US dollar, yen climb amid tense G-7 meeting

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech
5 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening