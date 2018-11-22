You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dotcom ghosts haunt emerging market tech stocks as profits stall

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE deepest bear market since the financial crisis in developing nation technology stocks probably has further to run as earnings disappoint and analysts slash their profit estimates.

Companies in the MSCI emerging market tech gauge are missing earnings forecasts for the first time in almost 18 months, based on 12-month rolling data. Combined with deepening trade tensions, that's leading analysts to cut their profit forecasts for an industry dominated by Taiwanese semiconductor makers and Chinese Internet firms.

Emerging market tech stocks have slumped 29 per cent since Jan 26, leading a 24 per cent decline in the broader MSCI EM Index. The selloff looks remarkably similar to the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s and subsequent bust in 2000. The equity gauge was then dominated by Asian technology companies, like it is now, and witnessed widespread losses when their exuberance faded as the Federal Reserve began tightening under then chair Alan Greenspan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The pain will continue until the Fed stops its quantitative tightening," said Julian Brigden, a hedge-fund consultant at Macro Intelligence 2 Partners. "What we really need is a capitulation trade - where you push down equities to the point where the Fed stops hiking. That doesn't look likely."

Chinese semiconductors and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd are among the most vulnerable amid the global tech selloff, according to Patricia Perez-Coutts, a Toronto-based fund manager at Westwood Management Corp. Meanwhile, shares from Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd to NetEase Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co have been unfairly punished and look attractive at current valuations, she said.

"They're already cheap, but it doesn't feel like markets will reward them just yet," Ms Perez-Coutts said. "If there's vulnerability, it's associated with the whims of the market, which in many cases should be ignored because they're not discerning between one company and another. They're stampeding out."

The resemblance between now and the dotcom era suggests that the technology-led slump can continue for almost another year. While that takes us into the realm of speculation, it's easy to see that there's little upside to this group of equities, based on valuation and earnings.

At 12.2 times projected earnings, the technology subgroup trades at a 17 per cent premium to broader emerging markets as of Tuesday. At the same time, profit estimates for the MSCI EM Information Technology Index over the next year have been cut to below the gauge's trailing 12-month earnings. That's hardly an argument for a rebound. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

BT_20181122_COMNISSAN22_3624222.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Opinion

Renault and Nissan appear to be lurching towards war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening