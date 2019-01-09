You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Duty Free International's net profit jumps on the back of forex gains, revenue increase

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 9:31 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

MALAYSIAN multi-channel duty free and duty paid retail group Duty Free International posted a net profit of RM15.2 million (S$5 million) for its third quarter ended Nov 30, 2018, up from RM3.3 million previously on the back of foreign exchange gains compared to previous losses, as well as an increase in revenue.

Revenue of RM157 million was recorded for the quarter, up 19.3 per cent mainly due to an increase in demand for certain products and the sales mix.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 1.26 sen, up from 0.27 sen previously.

The company has also declared a second interim dividend of S$0.01 per share for Q3 2019, which will bring the dividend per share amount declared to date to a total of S$0.018 per share.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In its outlook, the group expects the operating environment to remain soft and challenging, given the current economic environment and cautious consumer spending.

It said that it will continue its efforts to identify new market opportunities and strategies to further strengthen its customer base and distribution channels through a wider product offering. The group will also intensify marketing efforts and closely monitor key cost drivers to remain competitive and profitable, it added.

Companies & Markets

Sunrise Shares Holdings' IFA says general offer "not fair and not reasonable"

Raffles United to undertake rights issue of up to 234m new shares at S$0.05 per share

Landlord Capital World grants share options worth S$1.75m to marketing consultancy One World

SGX: Daily securities turnover fell 13% year-on-year in December

CDL prices S$125m of five-year notes at 3% coupon; 96 bps over 5-year SOR

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, KrisEnergy, Swee Hong, OKP Holdings, Chew's Group

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening