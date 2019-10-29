You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac founder, chairman and CEO Desmond Lim dies

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 9:10 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Dyna-Mac Holdings on Tuesday announced that its executive chairman and chief executive Lim Tze Jong Desmond had died on Oct 26, and that the group's existing management has stepped up to provide business continuity.

According to the company's website, Mr Lim founded Dyna-Mac in 1990, and was appointed as an executive and non-independent director in June 2003. 

"The directors, management and staff of the group would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Lim," the company said in a regulatory filing. 

"We are indeed grateful for Mr Lim's dedication and invaluable contributions over the years, which have brought the company from its initial business of construction of piping systems and steel structures, to its present business of providing engineering, procurement and construction of topside modules for offshore projects and pre-assembled unit, and pre-assembled piperack, for land-based projects in the oil and gas industries."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company added that its existing management has stepped up to undertake key executive functions of the late Mr Lim.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Valuetronics, Yoma Strategic, Memories Group, Accordia Golf, Raffles Infrastructure

The group's management consists of Lim Tjew Yok, executive director and chief operating officer; Tiong Sai Lan Joyce, chief financial officer; Teo Boon Hwee Simon, chief marketing officer; Satish Malik, chief development officer; Chong Swee Lee, senior vice-president of human resource, administration and group payroll; as well as Chin Woon Kwong Ian, vice-president of commercial.

Dyna-Mac added that it will update shareholders "in due course", with regard to the appointment of a new chairman and CEO. 

"In the meantime, the group assures that its businesses will continue as usual," the company noted. 

Dyna-Mac shares closed at 9.2 Singapore cents on Oct 25, down 1.1 per cent, or 0.1 cent. 

Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Q3 profit down 16.9% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs: Eagle Hospitality Trust

Singapore banks may see margin squeeze in Q3

KIT's Basslink says it will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

Swiss franc extends fall as markets eye US-China deal

HSBC posts sharp fall in Q3 earnings

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 09:20 AM
Consumer

Nintendo scores huge smartphone hit with Mario Kart Tour

[TOKYO] Nintendo Co can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been...

Oct 29, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.06...

Oct 29, 2019 09:14 AM
Stocks

Flash: Singapore shares jump during Tuesday's open, tracking US market; STI up 0.97% to 3,216.37

SINGAPORE shares surged on Tuesday following the long weekend, after a record setting market session for America's S...

Oct 29, 2019 09:03 AM
Banking & Finance

World's most expensive bank limits staff drinking water to cut costs

[JAKARTA] Weeks after Armand Wahyudi Hartono became the vice president director of Indonesia's largest non-state...

Oct 29, 2019 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo inflation remains stagnant after Japan's Oct sales tax hike

[TOKYO] Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 0.5 per cent in October...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly