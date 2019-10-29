Dyna-Mac founder, chairman and CEO Desmond Lim dies

MAINBOARD-LISTED Dyna-Mac Holdings on Tuesday announced that its executive chairman and chief executive Lim Tze Jong Desmond had died on Oct 26, and that the group's existing management has stepped up to provide business continuity.

According to the company's website, Mr Lim founded Dyna-Mac in 1990, and was appointed as an executive and non-independent director in June 2003.

"The directors, management and staff of the group would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Lim," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We are indeed grateful for Mr Lim's dedication and invaluable contributions over the years, which have brought the company from its initial business of construction of piping systems and steel structures, to its present business of providing engineering, procurement and construction of topside modules for offshore projects and pre-assembled unit, and pre-assembled piperack, for land-based projects in the oil and gas industries."

The company added that its existing management has stepped up to undertake key executive functions of the late Mr Lim.

The group's management consists of Lim Tjew Yok, executive director and chief operating officer; Tiong Sai Lan Joyce, chief financial officer; Teo Boon Hwee Simon, chief marketing officer; Satish Malik, chief development officer; Chong Swee Lee, senior vice-president of human resource, administration and group payroll; as well as Chin Woon Kwong Ian, vice-president of commercial.

Dyna-Mac added that it will update shareholders "in due course", with regard to the appointment of a new chairman and CEO.

"In the meantime, the group assures that its businesses will continue as usual," the company noted.

Dyna-Mac shares closed at 9.2 Singapore cents on Oct 25, down 1.1 per cent, or 0.1 cent.