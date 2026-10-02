Dyson’s US$995 million dividend reverses years of falling payouts

The group made the distribution last year to Singapore-based Weybourne Holdings, registry filings show

James Dyson has repeatedly shifted large sums out of his namesake firms in recent years as he expands investments across finance, real estate and agriculture. PHOTO: PA

[LONDON] James Dyson’s vacuum cleaner-maker has ramped up its annual dividend to the billionaire’s family holding company following years of declining payouts for one of Britain’s richest entrepreneurs.

Dyson Holdings made a £750 million (US$995 million) distribution last year to Singapore-based Weybourne Holdings, according to registry filings released this week. It previously paid a £200 million dividend for 2024, its lowest total in at least seven years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Dyson has a net worth of about US$19.7 billion, making him the UK’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Dyson, 79, has repeatedly shifted large sums out of his namesake firms in recent years as he expands investments across finance, real estate and agriculture to diversify one of the world’s largest fortunes. That included a record £1.2 billion dividend in 2022, helping to take the total amount transferred in the past decade to more than £4.5 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index.

Dyson Holdings has already committed to dividends of at least US$70 million for 2026, the registry filings show.

Dyson’s business empire now includes an insurance unit to help protect his personal and financial affairs. He’s also expanded his farming business and become one of the UK’s biggest landowners. Weybourne, the Dyson family holding company, also invests across hedge funds, venture capital and private equity, led by chief investment officer Jane Simpson.

Dyson, a Royal College of Art graduate, founded his technology business in the early 1990s and has expanded its product lines to include fans, hair dryers and noise-cancelling headphones. The firm opened a new global headquarters in Singapore in 2022, though Dyson himself has returned to the UK, where he owns a country estate in south-west England.

Dyson Holdings reported revenue of £6.1 billion in 2025, a 6.7 per cent drop from 12 months earlier. Operating profit climbed 15 per cent to £603 million during the same period as the company unveiled more than a dozen products, including a robot with an advanced artificial-intelligence-stain-detection system.

A Dyson spokesperson said that US tariffs had a substantial effect on the company’s financials. BLOOMBERG