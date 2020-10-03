You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's former and current directors arrested, out on bail

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) former and current Singapore-based directors were arrested and released on bail on Oct 1 on "reasonable suspicion" over breaches of disclosure rules.

This follows from ongoing police investigations, first announced in June, over suspected breaches of disclosure requirements on Section 203 read with Section 331 of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore, said the managers in a regulatory filing on Friday night.

EHT's former and current directors out on bail are Lau Chun Wah, Kelvin Peng, Tarun Kataria, Salvatore G Takoushian, Carl Gabriel Florian Stubbe and Ng Kheng Choo.

The managers confirmed that the current directors have attended interviews with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to assist in the investigation. Former directors have also been, or will be, interviewed.

"EHT further understands that the investigations are still ongoing, and none of the aforementioned individuals have been charged for any offence nor do the arrests necessarily signify that there will be charges," said the managers. No further details can be provided at this time.

SEE ALSO

EHT makes changes to board committees

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

EHT's current directors will continue to serve on the boards amid "unprecedented levels" of stress and challenges, and will work through the restructuring process of EHT "as far as they are able to", said the managers.

Trading of [3]EHT units was voluntarily suspended on March 24, 2020, after the manager defaulted on a loan of US$341 million.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 10:58 PM
Government & Economy

UK needs to have 'eyes wide open' on foreign investment: Sunak

[LONDON] Britain needs to take an "eyes wide open" approach to foreign investment due to the risk of intellectual...

Oct 2, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court will consider FCC effort to loosen media ownership rules

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court said on Friday it will take up a long-running legal dispute over whether the...

Oct 2, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 still likely to be spreading exponentially, UK says

[LONDON] British government scientists said on Friday it was still likely that a resurgence in the Covid-19 epidemic...

Oct 2, 2020 10:12 PM
Life & Culture

Liverpool's Klopp wary of Covid-19 risks during international break

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expressed his concerns about releasing his players for international...

Oct 2, 2020 10:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's 'Bad Students' demand education minister's resignation, reforms

[BANGKOK] Thailand's self-styled "Bad Student" campaigners demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nataphol...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova says still bidding for Newcastle

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.