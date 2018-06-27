You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018
After several years of declines in revenue per available room, RevPAR has just edged up 4.4% y-o-y
HOTEL room supply entering the hospitality market is expected to ease this year, which will help bolster the industry and give certain hotel players a boost.
After the boom in supply injection in recent years, new room supply is expected to slow down to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR
