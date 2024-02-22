Eastspring Investments names new chief investment officer

EASTSPRING Investments, the asset management business of Prudential, on Thursday (Feb 22) said it appointed Vis Nayar as chief investment officer (CIO), effective Jun 3.

Nayar joins Eastspring from HSBC Asset Management (AM), where he was most recently global CIO for equities. Based in Singapore, he will report to Eastspring chief executive Bill Maldonado and join the asset manager’s executive management committee.

Maldonado has been Eastspring’s interim CIO since Sep 1, 2023. He will transition his CIO responsibilities to Nayar, Eastspring said in response to queries from The Business Times.

“Vis’ experience and expertise, combined with his ability in driving a high-performance culture, will bolster our capabilities and strengthen our investment offerings,” Maldonado said in a press statement.

Nayar spent 25 years in HSBC AM and was previously its CIO for Europe and the UK, global head for quantitative equity research and head of systematic equities.

