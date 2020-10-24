You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Eat Just, maker of plant-based eggs, eyes US$2b valuation

It is seeking funding in what may be its last capital raising before an initial public offering
Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201024_EATJUST24A_4297248.jpg
As at August, Eat Just had sold the equivalent of more than 50 million eggs, up from roughly 40 million cited in a Bloomberg Businessweek feature published in June.
PHOTO: EAT JUST

New York

EAT Just Inc, a startup that makes plant-based eggs, is seeking funding in what may be its last capital raising before an initial public offering, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The Just Egg maker is working with an adviser to raise at least US$200 million in a transaction that may value the company at US$2 billion or more, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Terms have not been finalised.

"As a high-growth company focused on expanding Just Egg sales and capacity expansion needs, we are always evaluating sources of capital to achieve our mission to build a healthier, safer food system," Andrew Noyes, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based company, said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

He declined to comment on fundraising details.

SEE ALSO

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Eat Just, which does business as Just and also makes products like eggless mayonnaise, is working toward achieving operating profitability, Mr Noyes said.

Once it hits that milestone, it will then consider options for going public.

Eat Just, last valued at US$1.2 billion, has raised more than US$300 million in funding from investors including Khosla Ventures.

As at August, the company had sold the equivalent of more than 50 million eggs, its website shows, up from roughly 40 million cited in a Bloomberg Businessweek feature published in June.

Eat Just is led by co-founder and chief executive officer Josh Tetrick.

The company, once known as Hampton Creek, was the subject of regulatory inquiries into its practice of buying back products from stores, though no wrongdoing was found.

Eat Just said this week that it plans to build and operate its first plant protein facility in Singapore, with investment from a group led by Proterra Investment Partners Asia Pte.

Plant-based food companies are benefiting from changing consumer habits as institutional investors seek to make bets on companies that satisfy environmental, social and governance targets.

Beyond Meat Inc shares have more than doubled this year; and Tattooed Chef Inc, a maker of plant-based foods that went public through a special purpose acquisition company merger, has gained about 88 per cent. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

iFast eyes expansion in Malaysia, China as Q3 profit more than doubles

Bukit Sembawang's pivot to recurring income will boost dividends: DBS

Goldman recast as villain of Wall Street with damning 1MDB pact

Singapore hits Goldman Sachs with US$122m payment, warning over 1MDB scandal

Construction works on Oxley's projects may take up to six weeks more to complete due to Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 24, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq close higher as stimulus talks in spotlight

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed modestly higher on Friday in choppy trading, with investors keeping a...

Oct 23, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

[WASHINGTON] More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert...

Oct 23, 2020 11:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for...

Oct 23, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity picks up in October

[WASHINGTON] US business activity increased to a 20-month high in October, but the pace of new business growth and...

Oct 23, 2020 10:17 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for