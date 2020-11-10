You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EC World Reit cuts Q3 DPU by 6.8% to 1.388 S cents

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:08 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust's (EC World Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) dropped 6.8 per cent to 1.388 Singapore cents for the three months ended Sept 30, from 1.489 cents a year ago.

Gross revenue was up 10.8 per cent to S$28.5 million for the quarter, from S$25.7 million a year ago. Net property income (NPI) grew 14 per cent on the year to S$26.1 million for the quarter, from S$22.9 million.

The increases in gross revenue and NPI were mainly due to contribution from integrated e-commerce logistics asset Fuzhou E-commerce, which was acquired in August 2019, as well as organic rental escalations, the Reit manager said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Distribution to unitholders declined 5.9 per cent to S$11.2 million from S$11.9 million a year ago, after the Reit retained 9 per cent or about S$1.1 million of the total amount available for distribution in view of the uncertain Covid-19 situation and global economic climate.

If not for the retention, total amount available for distribution would have been S$12.3 million, up 3.5 per cent year on year from S$11.9 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The distribution will be paid out on Dec 29, after the record date on Dec 14.

Goh Toh Sim, executive director and chief executive of the Reit manager, said: "We have noted improvement in EC World Reit's portfolio with the renewal of a major lease in relation to Hengde Logistics and signing of new leases at Wuhan Meiluote at competitive rates."

Units of EC World Reit closed at 70.5 Singapore cents on Monday, up one cent or 1.4 per cent, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cromwell E-Reit, Riverstone, Sunningdale, Bumitama Agri, Vicom

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Nov 10, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business confidence jumps to 1-1/2 year highs

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian business confidence jumped to the highest since mid-2019 in October, though the...

Nov 10, 2020 08:34 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares join global rally on vaccine hopes; tourism, oil stocks take off

[BENGALURU] Stock markets in Australia and New Zealand jumped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, joining a global...

Nov 10, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei opens up over 1.5% on Covid-19 vaccine news

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened up over 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, tracking rallies on global markets...

Nov 10, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

US surpasses 10m coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded its 10 millionth case of the coronavirus Monday, according to a count by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for