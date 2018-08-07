You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EC World Reit posts 8.2% increase in Q2 net profit

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 7:18 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

NET property income (NPI) for EC World Reit rose 8.2 per cent to S$22.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, while gross revenue rose 7.6 per cent to S$24.9 million from a year ago.

Income available for distribution rose 3.1 per cent to S$12.4 million, resulting in an increase in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.57 Singapore cents from 1.54 Singapore cents last year.

The higher revenue and NPI were mainly driven by contributions from the recently acquired Wuhan Meiluote property in China, as well as a stronger yuan during the quarter, EC World Reit said.

For the first half of the year, gross revenue rose 4.4 per cent to S$48.9 million from the previous year, and NPI increased 3.8 per cent to S$44.3 million.

Units in EC World Reit closed flat at S$0.71 per unit before the results were announced on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Mobile service decline eats into StarHub's Q2 net profit, with earnings down by 22.8%

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Tuesday

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

China Everbright Water Q2 profit up 37%

Sats, chefs association unveil menu with lesser-known Singapore dishes for airline passengers

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening