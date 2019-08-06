You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EC World Reit posts lower Q2 DPU amid 'uncertain macro environment'

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 8:02 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

EC World Reit on Tuesday posted lower second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.547 Singapore cents from 1.57 cents, as gross revenue fell amid "an uncertain macro environment", according to the Chinese e-commerce logistics-focused Reit. 

Books will close Sept 3 and distribution is payable on Sept 26. 

The decline in DPU came as second-quarter income available for distribution fell 1.3 per cent to S$12.3 million year-on-year. 

For the quarter ended June 30, gross revenue slid 4.8 per cent to S$23.7 million from the previous year, while net property income (NPI) slipped 7.2 per cent to S$21.2 million from the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EC World Reit said that the existing portfolio occupancy "remains strong" at 99.1 per cent with a weighted average leaseto expiry (WALE) of 4.5 years by gross rental income.

In addition, the manager in June obtained unitholders' approval to buy Fuzhou E-Commerce, a warehouse and office building property in Fuyang, Hangzhou, priced at 1.11 billion yuan (S$223.6 million).

The acquisition is expected to have a positive contribution to the earnings of EC World Reit when completed in Q3, the manager said.

Including the leases at Fuzhou E-Commerce, the portfolio WALE is 4.6 years by gross revenue as at June 30. This would provide unitholders "predictability in earnings", the manager added. 

For the half-year ended June 30, EC World Reit posted higher DPU of 3.048 Singapore cents from 3.039 cents. 

Gross revenue declined 2.6 per cent to S$47.6 million while NPI was lower by 4.4 per cent at S$42.3 million. 

Shares of EC World Reit closed down 1.36 per cent at S$0.725 on Tuesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

OUE H-Trust posts 9.4% drop in Q2 DPS to 1.06 S cents

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit slides 80% to S$14.4m

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit slides 80% to S$14.4m

GSH Q2 net profit falls 41% on higher sales cost, weaker hospitality business

No Signboard posts Q3 net loss of S$1.4m on higher expenses, revenue fall

China Sunsine Q2 net profit falls 35% on lower average selling price

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly