EC World Reit says CAD interviewed CIO as part of probe

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) has received a letter dated June 30 from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The letter requires the trust's manager to provide certain information, documents and electronic devices in relation to an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act, the manager said in a bourse filing late on Thursday.

CAD has indicated that EC World Reit and the trust manager are not under investigation. The manager said it "intends to fully cooperate with the CAD and MAS in their investigation".

Meanwhile, the manager's chief investment officer (CIO) Li Jinbo was interviewed by the CAD in connection with the probe.

The nominating and remuneration committee has accepted Mr Li's request for leave of absence pending the outcome of the matter, and will review his appointment when there is sufficient information made available to the manager.

EC World Reit's business and operations have not been affected. This is because the manager's chief executive Goh Toh Sim has been overseeing the investment and asset management functions of the manager and EC World Reit since the trust's initial public offering.

Mr Goh will continue to actively perform these functions, the manager said.

Units of EC World Reit sank 15 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to 56.5 cents as at 9.49am on Friday.