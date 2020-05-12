You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 11:11 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on the year to 1.158 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31. 

This is largely due to rental rebates provided to tenants in March, amid the coronavirus crisis. In April, the Reit's manager announced rental rebates amounting to about 23.7 million yuan (S$4.74 million). Without the rebates, DPU would have been 1.529 cents. 

The manager said it also retained 5 per cent of the amount available for distribution "for the sake of prudence and maintaining financial fluidity". 

It added that while the Covid-19 situation has stabilised and improved in China, with economic activities and production resuming gradually, "significant macroeconomic uncertainties" are likely to persist in the near term.

Total amount available for distribution declined 17.9 per cent year on year to S$9.79 million. 

SEE ALSO

EC World Reit manager donates 500,000 masks and medical supplies to Singapore

Gross revenue dipped 1.4 per cent year on year to S$23.5 million, while net property income was roughly steady at S$21.1 million. The manager said that the impact of the rental rebates was partly mitigated by growth within the portfolio and contributions from Fuzhou E-Commerce, which was acquired last August. 

The Reit’s portfolio comprises seven assets in Hangzhou and one in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. 

The manager said that as at end-March, the operations of its tenants and underlying operations of its master leases had restarted and were "mostly back to normal".

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Hong Leong Asia to acquire remaining shares in Tasek

UMS announces interim dividend as Q1 net profit rises 53% to S$10.7m

SPH launches Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times news tablet bundle package

Cromwell E-Reit's Q1 operational performance improves due to new acquisitions

Frasers Centrepoint Trust issues S$200m 3-year notes at 3.2%

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

May 12, 2020 09:56 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose in opening trading Tuesday, as investors continue to bet on a solid economy...

May 12, 2020 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

US core consumer-price index posts record 0.4% monthly decline

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US consumer prices declined in April by the most on record amid a demand shock as most...

May 12, 2020 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia to acquire remaining shares in Tasek

HONG Leong Asia, which holds an 88.16 per cent stake in cement maker Tasek through two subsidiaries, is acquiring...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.